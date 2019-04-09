Skyscanner’s Gareth Williams on board at Seed Haus

Seed Haus, the Edinburgh-based pre-seed investment firm, has raised fresh funding that has seen the arrival of new investors including Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams.

The accelerator, whose offering includes mentorship as well as capital investment, said the proceeds will be deployed in early-stage tech start-ups with high-growth potential.

In addition to Williams, other new investors include Gordon Craig, co-founder of healthcare billing software specialist Craneware. The round has also seen the return of many existing investors, such as Chris van der Kuyl of Minecraft games developer 4J Studios, doubling down on progress to date.

Seed Haus’ founder and chief executive Calum Forsyth said: “It’s fantastic that so many of our investors have returned and great to welcome Gareth and Gordon to the setup. Incoming founders will benefit from the fact that our institutional knowledge has never been stronger and will continue to grow as we build towards the future.”