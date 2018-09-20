SHE Software doubles team in one year

Technology company SHE Software has doubled the size of its global team and moved to new Scottish premises to accommodate its expansion.

The business grew headcount in its UK, US and New Zealand offices from 42 to 87 over the past 12 months, with 31 staff now based at its custom-designed East Kilbride headquarters.

SHE also reported securing several new contracts in recent months to grow its customer base.

Chief executive Matthew Elson said: “Our expanded global team reinforces our commitment to our customer base, while meeting the growing market demand for our services.

“The new space will also provide us with the room we need to increase our staff headcount to 200 over the next 24 months and maintain the 60 per cent annual compound growth we have seen over the past three years.”

Following a £3 million funding boost from NVM Private Equity in May, SHE Software launched a new centre of operations in Chicago, adding US interests to its existing clients.