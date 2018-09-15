ShareIn grows to take largest office at CodeBase

Edinburgh-based crowdfunding technology and compliance specialist ShareIn has moved into what it says is the largest office in CodeBase after doubling staff in the past 12 months.

The firm, founded by Jude Cook and Andrew Pickett, said its team now numbers 24 and it operates investment platforms for companies across Europe.

Chief executive Cook said: “It’s an exciting time for ShareIn. With strong demand for our products and services we’ve been able to take on new staff and build a great team in Edinburgh.

“Three short years ago, we started with a single shared desk and now we’re sitting in the largest office at CodeBase.”

Chief technology officer Pickett said: “Our technology and compliance offering is a compelling option for many in the UK and increasingly overseas. We’ve found a product market fit and are growing our capability to meet the increase in demand.”