Seed Haus tech accelerator welcomes second cohort

Pre-seed tech accelerator Seed Haus has completed investments in three start-ups that will join the Edinburgh incubator as part of its second cohort.

Seed Haus, co-founded by its chief executive Calum Forsyth and chairman Robin Knox, was set up in a bid to plug a gap in the start-up support system. It has been backed by a line-up of high-profile investment partners including Sir Tom Hunter, BrewDog co-founder James Watt and technology entrepreneurs Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl, co-founders of Minecraft games developer 4J Studios.

The number of applications to join the six-month programme peaked at more than 230. Ultimately, just three successful applicants were selected for investment, following a “strict” recruitment process.

Casta Spes Technologies, which is behind a robotic all-terrain vehicle; JukeBox Labs, described as a “trivia-as-a-service” platform; and PingGo, a media engagement platform, have all received pre-seed investment, office space in the incubator and access to infrastructure. They will work alongside the initial cohort.

Forsyth said: “We’re delighted to welcome these outstanding founders to the Seed Haus community. The next few months will involve a tremendous amount of work as we double down on building out products and refining user acquisition strategies but we are all very much looking forward to it.”