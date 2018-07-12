Scots firm and uni to play leading role in Oz medical trials

Have your say

Glasgow-based health app developer MindMate is partnering with an Australian biotechnology company that is developing treatments for Alzheimer’s and other age-related neurodegenerative disorders.

The partnership will see Actinogen Medical use MindMate’s cognitive health software to recruit patients for a pioneering trial, to prove the effectiveness of a drug in patients with Alzheimer’s.

MindMate has integrated with Actinogen’s clinical trial and will support patient recruitment in the US, UK and Australia.

The University of Edinburgh is one of Actinogen’s partner sites for the “XanADu” trial.

Susanne Mitschke, MindMate’s chief executive and co-founder, said: “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with one of the leading research organisations in Scotland and shows that Scotland is continuing to drive innovation also through world-leading biotech developments.”

MindMate is a free cognitive health and lifestyle app used by more than one million people worldwide.