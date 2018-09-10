Scots biotech firm EnteroBiotix gains key licence

An Aberdeen-based biopharmaceutical venture is thought to have become the first company in the world to gain a licence from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to produce faecal microbiota for therapeutic applications.

EnteroBiotix has also appointed senior biotechnology executive James Clark as chief executive, with company founder James McIIroy moving to the role of chief business officer in order to support the new boss and accommodate NHS hospital requirements to complete his medical training as a clinician.

McIlroy said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome James Clark to the team at this critical inflection point for the business.

“With the MHRA approval under our belt and a strengthened senior management team, we are well positioned to make an outsized impact in this exciting field of science and medicine.

“I am grateful to our board and shareholders for allowing me to continue my NHS medical training alongside my continuing role at EnteroBiotix.”

Clark added: “EnteroBiotix is one the most exciting early stage biopharmaceutical start-ups in the UK, and is attracting significant investor interest.

“It’s a great time to lead the company and I look forward to working with James and the rest of the team as we enter the next phase of growth.”

The firm is developing novel medicinal products targeting the gut microbiome to serve patients with serious unmet clinical needs.