Scots artist hits high note as VR gallery goes live

Glasgow-based artist Bob Harper, who specialises in portraits of some of the music industry’s most famous faces, is looking to extend his global reach through a virtual reality art gallery developed by visualisation specialist Render Studio.

Fife-based Render has worked closely with Harper to develop the new VR gallery which can be accessed via a PC, tablet or phone.

Viewers can experience a walk through of the virtual warehouse-style gallery. On their tour they can see the portraits up close, get an appreciation of their size and scale and inspect the detailed inscriptions that are part of the artist’s unique style.

Blair Porter, managing director of Render, said: “Bob is a hugely talented artist whose work features some of the most iconic musicians of our time. While he has been establishing an extensive following, the launch of his new virtual reality art gallery will make his work even more accessible across a global marketplace.”