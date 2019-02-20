ScotlandIS chief Polly Purvis to step down

The head of digital technologies trade body ScotlandIS, Polly Purvis, is retiring this year, and will stay in place until a successor is appointed.

Purvis has been with the organisation since its inception in 2000, and chief executive for six years. She was previously with the Scottish Software Federation from 1998.

She will officially hand over to the new chief executive at ScotSoft2019, which is scheduled for October.

Furthermore, Karen Meechan has been promoted to chief operating officer, providing additional continuity to the membership and focusing on the continued growth of the organisation.

Frances Sneddon, chair of ScotlandIS and chief technology officer of Simul8 Corporation, will work to build on the legacy that the current chief executive has left.

Purvis is credited with leaving both ScotlandIS and the Scottish digital technology industry in “excellent” shape, with her achievements including spearheading the creation of digital skills academy CodeClan. She has been recognised for her impact on the Scottish tech sector, receiving two lifetime achievement awards, and an OBE in 2017.

She said ScotlandIS is “very well-placed” for its new growth phase. “It’s a good time to hand on to someone who can bring fresh passion and a belief that technology can be a real force for good, and who can help develop the potential of the digital technologies industry as a major force in the new economy being built in Scotland… our members – and the industry – will be in excellent hands.”