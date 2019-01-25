Scotland’s tech scene comes into sharp focus

Small technology firms have a vital role to play in Scotland’s future, a UK government minister has declared on a visit to one of the country’s most successful tech incubators.

Minister for Implementation Oliver Dowden, who was visiting Codebase as well as Edinburgh University on a trip to the capital, said: “Across the UK, we have wonderful businesses making incredible steps forward in a range of technologies.

“And I want to help those small and innovative businesses to thrive so they can help us tackle some of the biggest challenges facing our society today.

“That’s why we are working to make sure small businesses are able to get their fair share of government contracts.”

During the visit, the minister met people who have started a range of successful technology firms and experts in the field from the university. Codebase co-founder Stephen Coleman said: “He seemed to understand that start-ups are a critical part of the economy.”