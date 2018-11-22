Scot named one of UK’s top tech figures

A director at a Glasgow-based business is understood to be the only Scot to make it into the top 50 of an annual guide to the most influential figures in Britain’s tech sector.

Lorraine Gray, group operations director of Pursuit Marketing, has been featured in the top 50 section of the prestigious CRN A-List 2019. The overall list features 139 movers and shakers from the technology sector across the UK.

Gray features alongside senior executives from global tech giants including Microsoft, Lenovo and Symantec. She was also a finalist in the Woman of the Year category at the inaugural Women in Channel (WiC) Awards, held last month and is a finalist in the Business Woman of the Year category at the National Business Women’s Awards which is due to be held in December.

Gray said: “It is an honour to be featured in the latest CRN A-List. Being included is a great boost alone but ranking in the top 50 is an incredible endorsement of Pursuit, our staff, our services and the strong results we achieve.”

Gray is said to have been instrumental to the development of Pursuit Marketing’s employee health and wellbeing initiatives.

The business, which has expanded rapidly since it was founded in 2011, is on track to open offices in the US and Spain to service a growing international client base.

Chief executive Patrick Byrne said: “We are fiercely proud of our Glasgow roots, but as our outlook and ambition become increasingly international it is extremely rewarding to be ranked alongside some of the world’s biggest tech firms.”