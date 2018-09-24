Safe Shores Monitoring secures £600,000 in new work

A lone worker security specialist has won a string of new contracts worth a total of £600,000, including a deal with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Argyll-based Safe Shores Monitoring secured the contract to protect 360 HSE employees for two years, using its GPS-enabled device which allows the wearer to alert emergency services at the push of a button if they are in danger.

The deal is one of a number of recent wins for the company, which include an agreement with Capita to deliver elements of the outsourcing giant’s criminal justice service across England and Wales.

The string of new contracts, worth some £600,000, means Safe Shores now supports the protection of an additional 2,000 lone workers, with the potential for this to rise to 5,000 under the terms of the agreements.

Chief executive Tom Morton, said: “Lone workers face risks that traditional office-based workers don’t. These can include threats from the public or accidents when on the road or out in the community.

“The HSE is the body responsible for ensuring that companies meet their duty of care to employees, which makes their use of Safe Shores Monitoring to assure the safety of their inspectors particularly important.

“This deployment means responses to situations affecting HSE inspectors are significantly quicker, since the callers are immediately identifiable and are not subject to questioning delays traditionally incurred by the 999 system.”