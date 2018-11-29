RBS moves into Edinburgh Uni data science hub

Royal Bank of Scotland has pushed the button on a data innovation research unit at the University of Edinburgh, joining other industries, academics, and public sector partners in the heart of the city’s data science community.

The bank has leased space at the Bayes Centre, the university’s recently opened data innovation hub. The move will see data specialists from RBS work alongside analytics experts and researchers from the university’s schools of business, informatics and mathematics.

Michael Rovatsos, director of the Bayes Centre, said: “Our partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland presents a unique opportunity to help create better services for Royal Bank of Scotland customers and understand how data can benefit the financial sector in the UK and globally.

“Their decision to join us in the centre underlines the importance of collaborating with industry – one of our priorities.”

The Bayes Centre is the first of five data-driven innovation hubs to open as part of the University of Edinburgh’s involvement in the £1.3 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.