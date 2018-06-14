QikServe fattens up stateside

QikServe, the Edinburgh-based food ordering and payment innovator, has opened a North American headquarters in Atlanta as it guns for more business in the US.

Located in the Atlanta Tech Village – the fourth largest technology hub in the US – the new office will provide QikServe’s North American customers with support services.

The company said it had secured several large accounts across the country in the last 12 months – driven by increased demand for digital ordering and payments systems in the restaurant and travel hospitality sectors.

An initial small team will be tasked with ensuring customer success within both new and current accounts. That team will be expanded to six to eight over the next 12 months to support programme management, operations, technical customer support, sales and account management functions, QikServe added.

Daniel Rodgers, chief executive of QikServe, said: “North America has rapidly become our largest geographic market and we are currently delivering several projects for some world recognised hospitality operators, so opening a hub here was a no-brainer.

“Atlanta is well-positioned strategically to serve our US-based customers and the Tech Village provides the perfect environment for a fast-growing tech company as we scale up our global operations.

“Our location in the Atlanta Tech Village will help us benefit from access to top tech talent and we look forward to being an active contributor in the community.”

Karlee Young, community manager, Atlanta Tech Village, added: “Atlanta Tech Village is excited to welcome QikServe as our newest ‘villagers’.

“As the fourth largest tech hub in the United States, we believe we’re a tech start-up’s best chance of success through faster connections to talent, capital and ideas. We’re thrilled to be QikServe’s US headquarters.”