Powercases sails to yachting deal

A Dundee-based tech firm which launched earlier this year has secured a second key contract for its off-grid power products.

Powercases (Scotland), which creates lithium-ion rechargeable power packs and cases for portable devices, has agreed a deal with the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), the national body for recreational, competitive and professional boating in the UK.

The Scottish firm, which is the European arm of the Canadian Powercases brand, will offer a range of its products to the more than 110,000 members of the RYA at privileged prices via Staples Solutions UK, with which it recently entered into a supplier agreement.

The business, which also creates jump-starters for cars, motorcycles and boats, is targeting similar deals with further organisations in the new year.

Sales coach Peter Waggott, who heads up the firm, said: “We’re delighted to be accepted as a recognised member reward partner by the RYA.

“Having power on demand when you’re at sea is crucial. Our products allow sailors to stay connected wherever they are and our marine jump starter battery allows you to check your running lights with the mast down – the first product to offer that feature.

“We’re already talking with other brands and expect to be announcing similar agreements in the coming months.”