Powercases lands Team GB ski coach as brand ambassador

A Dundee-based tech start-up has secured a Scottish snowsports coach as its new brand ambassador.

Powercases (Scotland), which provides portable power products, has agreed a deal with Jamie Matthew, GB Snowsport’s park and pipe freeski head coach.

Matthew, from Kirriemuir, has signed a one-year rolling contract as an ambassador for the brand following a successful trial testing its two-in-one phone case charger and universal charger products during training in sub-zero temperatures in Austria.

He also used the products during team training in Colorado last month ahead of the International Ski Federation’s world championships in Utah in February. He was one of two coaches who coached Izzy Atkin to Britain’s first Olympic skiing medal at PyeongChang in 2018.

Matthew said: “I film the athletes in practice and go over their planned runs with them prior to competition. Having a fully-charged video camera is essential in this review process. It allows the athletes a direct visual aid in helping to make final tweaks and decisions on game plans.

“The temperatures in Colorado average around -15 to -20 degrees Celsius in December, so the powerbanks’ ability to keep them fully functional in the extreme cold avoids having to take breaks to change batteries or recharge.”

Since launching last year, Powercases (Scotland) has been the exclusive European partner for Canadian Powercases, which creates lithium-Ion rechargeable packs and cases for devices, such as phones and laptops, as well as jump-starters for cars, motorcycles and boats.

MD Peter Waggott said: “I’m delighted our products are playing an important role in helping our GB Snowsports stars go for gold.”