Northern Tech Top 100 hails Scots firms for fast-growing revenues

Five Scottish firms have been named among the 100 fastest-growing tech companies in northern Britain.

Investment banking firm GP Bullhound has announced its Northern Tech Top 100, which aims to recognise the tech firms with the fastest-growing revenues based in Scotland and the North of England.

The Scottish cohort includes Edinburgh-based game analytics firm DeltaDNA, satellite mapping specialist Ecometrica, and television data service TVSquared.

Glasgow-headquartered computing services firm Incremental Group and telecommunications provider SoConnect of Roxburghshire also feature.

Greater Manchester dominates the list, however, with more than a quarter of the 100 firms hailing from the region.

GP Bullhound co-founder and managing partner Hugh Campbell said: “Companies in Northern England and Scotland need to attract the best and brightest, and this is aided by the budding tech scene we are seeing across the regions. With the rising living costs of London putting off new graduates, Northern and Scottish cities can seize this opportunity.”