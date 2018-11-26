Northern Tech Awards welcome new entrants

Investment banking firm GP Bullhound has said entries are open for the Northern Tech Awards 2019, which aim to recognise the biggest tech success stories in the north of England and Scotland.

To qualify for entry to the Northern Tech 100 League Table, from which seven Judges’ Awards will be presented, firms must have at least three years of revenue growth, with a minimum revenue of £500,000 in 2016.

Previous winners include Skyscanner, Missguided and The Hut Group. The expert panel will also choose an overall winner from the Top 10 Northern Stars list, which celebrates early-stage companies and welcomes entrants with revenues below the threshold.

The 2019 judging panel includes David Rowan, founding editor of Wired; Jacqueline de Rojas, president of Tech UK; Mark Gracey. head of mergers and acquisitions at Moneysupermarket, and serial entrepreneur Sherry Coutu, among others.

Hugh Campbell, managing partner of GP Bullhound, said: “The north of England and Scotland are home to some of the country’s most innovative, successful and vibrant tech companies. The awards celebrate the strength and velocity of tech in this region.”