Nominet hosts digital training in Glasgow

A ”profit with a purpose” technology firm will lead a digital training programme in Glasgow next week, with hopes to help hundreds of young people get a foot on the digital career ladder.

Oxford-based Nominet, best known for running the dot-UK’s internet infrastructure, launches the third phase of its Digital Neighbourhood skills programme at Big Impact Training on 13 August.

The initiative offers two days of training to people aged between 18 and 24 and connects them with local SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to carry out paid work experience.

Nominet’s research found 30 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds in Glasgow find it “very difficult” to find work experience and almost half (44 per cent) would be forced to rely on personal savings to fund a two-week work placement.

So far the programme, facilitated by youth-led creative network, Livity, has trained more than 100 young people and successfully matched them with an SME. The company aims to double these figures for 2018’s project, with further sessions taking place in London, Cardiff, Exeter and Preston over the next three months.

CEO Russell Haworth said: “We have a long history of supporting initiatives that contribute to a vibrant digital future that is connected, inclusive and secure for all. A focus for us is helping young people improve their digital skills to increase their life chances.

“While Nominet Digital Neighbourhood may seem a small project compared to others, it is a pioneering approach to meet the demands of digital transformation and help address the digital skills gap in the UK. If not, we face playing a dangerous game of catch-up which could be disastrous not only for individuals and SMEs, but the UK digital economy.”