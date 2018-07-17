New finance boss for cloud computing firm Iomart

Iomart, the Glasgow-based cloud computing and web hosting group, has announced a change of finance director.

Scott Cunningham is set to replace Richard Logan, who is stepping down after 12 years with the company.

Cunningham will take up the role of group finance director on 3 September, when Logan is due to step down from the board. However, the departing finance boss has agreed to be available until the end of December “in order to ensure an orderly handover”, Iomart added.

Cunningham has more than 25 years’ experience in the accounting and finance profession and was group finance director of Aim-quoted InterBulk for nine years before the group was sold to Den Hartogh in March 2016.

Prior to this, he performed a number of roles within the Clyde Blowers portfolio including group financial controller for the Clyde Bergemann Power Group from 2003 to 2006 and more recently was an investment director at Clyde Blowers Capital.

Iomart’s chairman, Ian Ritchie, said: “I’d like to thank Richard for the outstanding contribution he has made to the success of Iomart Group during his 12 year tenure. He leaves the group on a sound financial footing, with high levels of revenue visibility and a strong balance sheet. I wish him every future success.”

Chief executive Angus MacSween added: “I concur with the chairman’s comments and after a busy 12 years I wish Richard a long and healthy retirement. In Scott we have found another high calibre finance director.”