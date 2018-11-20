New contract wins provide £1.2m lift for Edinburgh IT outfit Opal

Edinburgh-based IT firm Opal has boosted revenues by £1.2 million in the last six months on the back of a series of contract wins.

The firm said it had won substantial work in the retail, education, financial services and creative sectors as it looks to increase its share of the burgeoning IT services market.

The work includes contracts with one of the biggest names in UK fashion and a national retail banking and insurance giant.

The company has also strengthened its team with five new appointments. Jake Reilly, Daniel Lee and Ian Richardson have joined as support engineers to bolster the firm’s technical expertise, while Daniel Charman has been hired as an IT sales and account manager to capitalise on new business development opportunities.

Colin Watson has also been appointed as business development director and in this role he will be responsible for spearheading Opal’s cyber security offerings.

Andy Metcalfe, managing director of Opal, said: “The work we’ve won in recent months has enabled us to recruit five high-calibre people to add to our excellent team.

“They will play a major part in helping us reach our ambitious future growth targets. These plans include a further expansion into the financial services and independent school markets, where we have already had some notable results.

“It will enable us to expand our service offering and geographical footprint as we look to cement our position as one of the country’s premier IT specialists.”