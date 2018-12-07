New boss revealed for BT’s Scottish operations

Telecoms giant BT has appointed Jane Wood to lead its policy and public affairs teams in the UK devolved nations, English regions and Ireland.

Wood, who joins the group from Business in the Community, will also lead the public facing functions of BT Group in Scotland and sit on the BT Scotland board.

The appointment follows the retirement of Brendan Dick, formerly managing director of UK nations and director of BT Scotland. Dick is now chairman of the Openreach board in Scotland.

A former head of corporate affairs at Wallgreen Boots Alliance, Wood has also worked as a ministerial advisor on town centre regeneration, welfare reform and child poverty. She has championed small businesses and the role of social enterprises in communities.

Wood said: “It’s exciting to be joining BT at a time when digital society and innovation is at the core of everything we do, whether that be business, our public services or at home.

“I’m looking forward to working with our stakeholders and customers and developing new and existing relationships across the UK. BT, like other major businesses, has an opportunity and responsibility to help grow our economy sustainably.

“BT has always been driven by the importance of making a difference through digital transformation, connecting people and communities, and I’m excited to be a part of that innovation and to be able to lead BT’s teams in the nations and regions.”

Wood has also co-founded a bakery in East Lothian.