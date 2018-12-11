Mallzee named one of UK’s fastest-growing firms

Fashion app Mallzee has been named one of the UK’s fastest-growing businesses in a report by research agency Beauhurst and SyndicateRoom.

The Edinburgh-headquartered app, the only Scottish firm to make it onto the list of 100, was ranked at number 84.

The firm has introduced a retail analytics arm, Mallzee Insights, which delivers pre-release product testing for many high-street retailers, helping them better manage their stock.

Founder and chief executive Cally Russell hailed the milestone, adding: “Over the last 12 months we’ve seen fantastic growth in the business driven by our data insights arm and in particular through our product testing offering.

“The high street can be saved but not just through changes to regulation – we need to give people a ­reason to go into store. Having a great product is key to that.”

Mallzee was founded in early 2013 and to date has raised at least £5 million in funding.

It has been downloaded in excess of 1.5 million times, and users have generated at least 500 million opinions on more than 3 million products.