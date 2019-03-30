Leidos targets Scots as it narrows digital skills gap

Science and technology group Leidos is targeting growth in Scotland as it seeks to broaden its client offering with new capabilities.

The group’s UK arm, headquartered in Glasgow, is embarking on a recruitment drive to support its digitisation agenda and expand its Scottish services by incorporating technology and innovations from overseas divisions.

Possible areas where it is looking to expand and create skilled jobs include the logistics, cargo and maintenance sectors.

Alec Harley, director of Scottish public services at Leidos UK, told Scotland on Sunday that the firm views the country as a key growth area.

He said: “We’re trying to take the research, development and the really smart stuff that we’re doing in different parts of the world and bring it over to Scotland.

“We want to build and develop the business here and Scotland is a big hub for us. Certainly with Glasgow as our UK headquarters, that’s where we want to focus and put a lot of energy in.”

Leidos employs some 1,200 people nationwide, with about 330 of these across its Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices.

In an effort to tackle the digital skills gap, the firm has established partnerships in STEM (science technology engineering and mathematics) subjects with a number of Scottish universities, including Glasgow, Strathclyde and Napier. It has also helped to shape the apprentice programme at the University of Glasgow, where Harley sits on the computer science programme advisory board.

He said these schemes continue to be “very valuable” to the business.