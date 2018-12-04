Iomart posts hike in revenue and profits

Cloud computing company Iomart has unveiled increased revenues and pre-tax profits as it looks to expand its footprint with further acquisitions.

The Glasgow-based firm reported revenue growth of 8 per cent to £50.9 million for the half-year ending 30 September.

Profit before tax rose 7 per cent to £12.4m, while adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) hit £21.1m, a 10 per cent increase year-on-year.

Iomart cited a focus on efficiency and customer service as driving profitability, in a period which saw the firm acquire York-based managed hosting business Bytemark for a total consideration of £4.9m.

It marked the latest in a string of recent acquisitions for the Glasgow firm.

Chief executive Angus MacSween said: “The world has an almost insatiable appetite for more bandwidth, faster downloads, more applications, which of course creates ever more data to process, store or back up.”

He said that the group was “well positioned to take advantage” of this and that the market “continues to provide opportunities and we remain committed to complementing our organic growth through further acquisitions”.

Iomart said it was confident of a strong full-year performance, and had experienced “substantial growth” in its sales pipeline, as it targets annual revenues of £100m.

It indicated an increased dividend of 2.45p per share.

MacSween added: “The high levels of visibility within our recurring revenue business model and strong cost control provides stability to our trading performance for the second half of the year, ensuring the full-year should deliver a similar overall year on year progression as we have reported in the first half. We remain very confident in the group’s long term prospects.”

John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin Scotland, agreed that the potential for growth remained strong. He said: “Although the shares have had a tough time of late, dropping from a peak of 475p in September, there remains a lot of growth potential in the business and these figures may remind potential investors of that.

“The need for data centres and services is only increasing, buoyed by the adoption of new data-hungry technologies such as the internet of things, which can only be good news for Iomart as it continues to expand.”