Incentive Games to launch in Africa

An Edinburgh-based app developer is expanding into the African market after partnering with a Ugandan sports betting company.

Incentive Games has struck a deal that will see East African firm BetLion launch a new app rolling out two of Incentive’s flagship products: a fantasy football competition and a score predictor game.

Both products offer a free-to-play opportunity for fans to win cash by predicting match incidents and outcomes.

The partnership aims to drive visibility and secure a greater market share for BetLion by combining the firm’s local knowledge with the Scottish company’s “customer acquisition, retention and monetisation specialists”.

Incentive Games, which was previously known as Premier Punt, builds apps for businesses to help them acquire customers “at a fraction of industry standard costs”.

It recently recruited a new chief technology officer as it prepares for a major expansion push, which will also see it target the US market.

Meanwhile BetLion, which is backed by BetVictor founder and industry veteran Victor Chandler, last month launched Africa’s biggest football jackpot for 350 million Kenyan shillings (£2.6m).

Director of operations Peter Stagles said: “It’s a great extension of our product offering and will appeal not only to sports-bettors but every adult who is passionate about football across Kenya, Uganda and beyond.

“It will be a tremendous opportunity to increase our brand exposure whilst also bolstering acquisition and improving retention.”

Incentive Games chief executive John Gordon said: “We are delighted to be integrating with such a fast-growing sportsbook in BetLion.

“Our shared values of looking to offer best-in-class, engaging experiences for users is our springboard to launch successfully across Africa.”