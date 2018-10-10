Home-delivery deal for Edinburgh body camera firm

An Edinburgh-based body-worn camera specialist has teamed up with Waitrose & Partners on its recently unveiled plans to deliver food to customers’ homes while they are out.

Edesix, which has just been snapped up by a Californian business, stated that all delivery drivers involved will wear Edesix cameras, which will record their exact movements when they enter a customer’s property.

The trial, which also uses “smart-lock” technology, will take place later this month.

Waitrose, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, will be the first UK supermarket to try in-home deliveries, a move it announced on 5 October.

Richie McBride, managing director of Edesix, hailed the new trial as “exciting”. He added: “The use of our cameras will give in-home delivery customers the reassurance they need that nothing untoward will be taking place in their home while they are not there.

“This is yet another example of a new market body worn cameras can be utilised for.”

And Archie Mason, Waitrose’s head of business development, said: “The fact that the movements of all delivery drivers will be recorded by Edesix body-worn cameras will give customers complete peace of mind.”

Edesix, whose customers include ScotRail and Police Scotland, supplies markets across the globe, including the UK, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Australasia.

It said earlier this week that it is being acquired by artificial intelligence and data analytics company Vigilant Solutions.