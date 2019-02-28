Hampden & Co gets connected with new digital service

Edinburgh-based private bank Hampden & Co has pushed the button on a new digital service, including a mobile banking app.

The new service promises to provide an additional route by which the bank’s high net worth clients can contact their banker.

Chief executive Graeme Hartop said: “Many banks struggle to maintain a balance between technology and personal service. Our aim with the new digital banking service is to enable another channel between banker and client, while providing the client with more information and capabilities to help manage their finances.”

In December, Hampden & Co, which also has a London office, became one of a group of UK banks to be selected for the £275 million Royal Bank of Scotland incentivised switching fund, which launched this week.