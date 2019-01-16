GV Multimedia launches first Scottish base after swoop on rival

An English audiovisual firm has snapped up a Scottish rival to expand its presence north of the Border.

GV Multimedia (GVMM) has acquired the intellectual property (IP) of Dundee-based Vision Sound and Light (Scotland), as it looks to establish a permanent base and make new hires in the city.

The IP agreement will give the English firm access to local market knowledge and contacts in Scotland, according to GVMM.

The London-headquartered company, which has five offices in England, has installed Gary Langlands as country manager and plans to hire half a dozen new staff to support its Scottish operation.

Langlands will join account manager Mairi Scott in identifying audiovisual design, supply and integration projects in the corporate and education markets, building on current contracts in universities and colleges across Scotland.

GVMM is currently based at Vision Sound and Light’s head office in the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate but is seeking new premises that will accommodate additional rack builds.

Vision Sound and Light’s hires and events business will “continue as normal”.

GVMM chairman Brian Abrahams said: “We are delighted to be establishing a permanent base in Scotland which will be staffed locally with support initially from the other five English branches in the GVMM network.

“Scotland has previously been serviced from Newcastle and they have done a great job but the time is right for us to make this significant investment to develop the Scottish market.”

Langlands added: “This strategic move for GVMM is long overdue and I am so pleased to be part of this new opportunity going forward.

“Having a base in Dundee will also improve our response times and we are also to invest in staff training and development to enhance competencies across the board.”