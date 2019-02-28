Google scientist to speak at Edinburgh Data Summit

A senior Google data scientist has been announced as the final speaker at next month’s Data Summit conference in Edinburgh.

Cassie Kozyrkov, “chief decision scientist” at the tech giant, is one of three high-profile data science experts who have been newly confirmed to attend the summit, which forms part of a two-week series of events across Scotland for DataFest19.

Kozyrkov, who previously held the role of chief data scientist at Google, advises teams on decision processes, artificial intelligence strategy and building data-driven organisations.

Daniel Susskind, a University of Oxford economist, and Sally Eaves, a member of the Forbes Technology Council, have also been confirmed to present at the event.

The trio will join previously announced keynote speakers Christopher Wylie, the whistle blower involved in the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal, and Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist at Durham University.

Gillian Docherty, chief executive at The Data Lab, the organisation behind DataFest19, said: “Cassie, Daniel and Sally are three high-profile speakers with exceptional backgrounds and reputations.

“They will undoubtedly leave their unique mark on Data Summit this year. We’re excited that our line-up for Data Summit is now complete. We can’t wait to welcome them and the rest of the speakers to Edinburgh.”

Data Summit will be held at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh on 21 and 22 March.