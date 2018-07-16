Google opens Edinburgh training centre

Google has opened Scotland’s first ‘Digital Garage’ today and launched a new training programme in Glasgow.

The training venue, located at Shandwick Place, will be a hub for teaching digital skills, as part of the company’s goal to help 100,000 people in the UK find a job or develop their career through digital training over the next three years.

Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson, officially opened the training hub today.

It will provide free coaching in a range of digital areas, such as building a CV and staying safe online, to help participants grow their careers or businesses by using online skills.

The silicon valley giant will also be launching a digital skills training programme in and around Glasgow, running around 100 training events open to local individuals and companies.

Ronan Harris, managing director of Google UK and Ireland, said: “Everyone should have access to the digital skills they need to grow their confidence, career or business online.

“That’s why we’re excited to bring the Google Digital Garage to Scotland, offering free skills training for local people and businesses.

“Whether you want to take your first steps online, find your next job, turn your passion into your business or launch a new idea, pop in to learn how with our expert coaches.”

According to the Digital Economy Business survey in Scotland, digital literacy is required for 90 per cent of new UK jobs.

The survey also reported nearly two in five Scottish employers currently have vacancies in tech-related roles but more than 20 per cent of adults in Scotland lack basic digital skills.

Google launched its first Digital Garage three years ago and currently has hubs in Manchester and Edinburgh, in addition to touring across the UK.