Good-Loop among 12 finalists in £300k start-up awards

An Edinburgh-based ethical advertising platform that rewards viewers of online video adverts by facilitating donations to a chosen charity has been shortlisted in a competition for start-ups addressing social issues.

Good-Loop is one of the 12 finalists in the inaugural Vodafone Techstarter awards, which aim to uncover and develop ideas that look to improve health, education, environmental protection or social mobility. Winners will share a £300,000 prize and have access to expertise from Vodafone and the Social Tech Trust.

Good-Loop’s head of commercial operations Ryan Cochrane said: “We’re delighted to be involved with Vodafone Techstarter. It’s always great to see large organisations looking to improve their impact and social footprint, and it aligns brilliantly with the Good-Loop product and offering.”

The company is seeking to raise £5 million for charity in two years. Last year it announced it was launching the first “ethical adverts” on Snapchat as part of a deal with Unilever.