Glasgow’s Raven Controls takes off with £300k funding

Glasgow-based Raven Controls, whose systems have been used at golf’s Ryder Cup and athletics’ European Championships, has secured £300,000 in funding from business angels.

The funding from business angels David Fletcher, Malcolm Jones and Clark Wilson will be used to create up to five jobs at the firm, adding to the team’s in-house development capability and sales and marketing function.

Raven was founded in 2016 by Ian Kerr, who served with the police for ten years in counter terrorism planning before becoming a security consultant at several international stadia and venues.

Kerr said: “This investment will allow us to grow our in-house development team by hiring software engineers.

“Over the course of the year ahead, we aim to recruit a further five members of staff to grow our team.

“We are also looking at international opportunities further afield, including the football world cup in Qatar, and are very much looking forward to attending the Stadium Managers Association in Miami.”