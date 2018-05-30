Gareth Williams takes up chair at Skyscanner

Skyscanner’s co-founder and chief executive Gareth Williams is to take up a new role as chair of the Edinburgh-based travel search engine.

Williams will oversee the long-term strategy of the business with the chief executive’s role taken up by current chief technology officer Bryan Dove.

Skyscanner was officially launched in 2003 and has since moved from flight comparison to include hotels and car hire. It received investment from the likes of Sequoia Capital before being acquired in late 2016 by Chinese travel site Ctrip, in a deal valued at some £1.4 billion.

Williams said: “I’m very excited to take on the role of chair, where more of my focus will be on [the] long-term vision. Former CTO Bryan Dove is a natural fit as my successor, having been pivotal in shaping our current strategy and structure. He has a wealth of experience and is additionally supported by a brilliant senior leadership team.”