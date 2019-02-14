Fry to speak at DataFest19 event for schoolgirls

Renowned mathematician and science presenter Hannah Fry is to address Scottish pupils at an event encouraging schoolgirls to engage with STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

Fry will join key female figures in the Scottish tech industry when she shares her experiences of a career in STEM at the Women in Data Science event next month.

In addition to being part of a global Stanford University initiative, the proceedings form part of DataFest19, a Scottish festival of data innovation that takes place in March.

This also includes a nationwide “cyber treasure hunt” created by a group of S6 schoolgirls and their teacher at St Kentigern’s Academy in Bathgate, which has been underway at schools across Scotland since November.

The final part of the competition, which challenges S2 students to use problem-solving skills to crack codes, will take place live at the event on 11 March.

Jude McCorry, head of business development at The Data Lab and Scottish Ambassador for Women in Data Science at Stanford University, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Hannah back for another year at DataFest19, as part of our effort to engage girls with STEM.

“Getting more women into STEM starts with collaboration between schools and industry to provide mentoring and encouragement. It’s very exciting to be hosting an event that is delivering collaborative hands-on engagement, mentoring and encouragement to 100 girls across Scotland.”