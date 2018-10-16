Founder of student work experience platform takes venture to next level

The founder of a student work experience platform has secured £1,000 to support his fledging business after winning a pitching competition.

Daryll Morrow, founder of UDrafter, received the funding after winning the Make Your Pitch Happen competition at Elevator’s ninth annual Making It Happen conference.

Held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, the event welcomed some 400 school pupils for its morning session and a further 450 delegates for its afternoon session.

Each group heard from a variety of motivational speakers, including keynote speaker Hannah Miley and host Gavin Oattes.

UDrafter is described as an “on-demand student work experience platform” to help individuals find work that matches their skills, such as marketing or languages.

Miley, double Commonwealth Games champion and triple Olympic swimming finalist, said: “I missed out on a medal at Rio and finished in fourth place, but that was my best time and I had worked so hard – although I was made to feel disappointed.

“Success means more than just a medal. I swim because I love being in the water. Experiences try and test us, and we always move forward.”

Andrew Burnett, Elevator’s operations director, said: “The underlying theme of the conference was Making It Happen. Delegates heard from enterprising individuals who have taken a dream or an idea and, through grit and determination, have done just that.

“The standard of pitches in our pitching competition also underlines our belief that Aberdeen is the leading city in the UK for growing entrepreneurial talent.”

He added: “Hopefully those who attended the conference have been inspired by the stories and lessons our speakers have shared.”