Fife tech firm Paywizard conjures up deal wth BT Sport

Fife-based technology outfit Paywizard has agreed a deal to help BT Sport deliver pay-per-view events.

The subscription, billing and customer relationship management (CRM) specialist said its system was now live and being deployed to support a number of high-profile events via BT Sport’s dedicated pay-per-view channel, BT Sport Box Office HD.

Paywizard has already played a key role in supporting blockbuster boxing bouts between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the recent heavyweight world title showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury and a world featherweight clash between Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton.

The service, utilising the Paywizard Agile platform, enables BT Sport’s existing subscribers and non-BT Sport subscribers with a Sky Box to sign up for sporting events that will be available via pay-per-view.

The technology is said to deliver “rapid scaling” to allow for the processing of large transactional volumes that can often occur due to last-minute sign-up for high profile events.

Kirkcaldy-based Paywizard, which also has operations in London and Singapore, will also provide BT Sport with a full subscriber service including “conditional access management”, billing, and multi-channel technical support across phone, webchat and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Bhavesh Vaghela, Paywizard’s chief executive, said: “We ran our first pay-per-view event almost 20 years ago and over that time have built an amazing understanding of what it takes to manage events where the majority of buys come in the last few hours.

“With growing consumer demand for new PPV events, we look forward to working closely with BT Sport to acquire more customers, drive revenue and deliver success into the future.”