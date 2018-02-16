FanDuel founders to front tech showcase

FanDuel co-founders Nigel and Lesley Eccles and Rob Jones have been lined up as keynote speakers for the EIE18 technology showcase taking place in Edinburgh later this year.

The fantasy sports game developer is one of the EIE success stories having first appeared at the annual event in 2010.

The FanDuel co-founders will be joined as keynote speakers at this April’s EIE18 by Dame Stephanie Shirley, one of the UK’s most renowned tech entrepreneurs, and Eileen Burbridge, a partner at London venture capitalist Passion Capital.

Steve Ewing, director of operations at Informatics Ventures, the technology entrepreneur support programme behind the event, said: “The chance to get a firsthand account of the challenges associated with rapidly scaling a technology business like FanDuel is an experience that all of our delegates will want to share, not least our 2018 cohort of companies.”

Lesley Eccles said: “EIE was an important part of our early journey from start-up to global tech business and we are big supporters of the role the Informatics Ventures team play in supporting our most promising technology entrepreneurs and start-ups.

“Experience has shown us that while it is possible to build really successful tech businesses from a base in Scotland, you also need to be able to grow the investor base outside of Scotland and events like EIE can help to put Scottish start-ups on the radar of investors in London, Europe, North America and Asia.”