Ellon-based tech start-up Viewport3 secures major backing

An Aberdeenshire technology start-up is eyeing expansion after sealing a five-figure investment from one of the founders of a successful North-east engineering firm.

Tom Bryce, co-founder of Scopus Engineering, which was sold to the Amec in 2014, will now own a 15 per cent stake in Ellon-based Viewport3.

The start-up business specialises in the provision of subsea scanning and “photogrammetry” services to the underwater sector.

Richard Drennan, director and co-founder of Viewport3, said: “We are currently at the vanguard of subsea scanning, but we know that continuous innovation is key to retaining that position.

“We focus on the difficult projects and sub-millimetric outputs, and Tom’s investment will allow us to further develop our already cutting-edge capabilities.”

Bryce said: “During my years at Scopus, we always felt that the missing link in our business was our ability to accurately measure subsea.

“When I first heard about the technology developed by Viewport3, and the pioneering services they offer, I was intrigued. The more I learned, the more I wished that this had been around when we set up Scopus Engineering. It is exactly what the industry has been crying out for.

“So, for me it was a very natural progression to come on board with Viewport3.”