Edinburgh tech firm TVSquared opens Tokyo office

TVSquared, the Edinburgh-founded technology firm that helps firms measure returns from ­television advertising, has opened a Tokyo office as it looks to tap into Japan’s multi-billion-pound advertising market.

The new operation will provide on-the-ground support for the world’s third-largest advertising market. TV ad spend is expected to reach more than $15 billion (£11.6bn) this year in Japan, and continue to increase through the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Said to be localised for the Japanese market, the firm’s platform measures the impact of TV spots and provides insights to maximise spend and optimise campaigns.

Calum Smeaton, chief executive and founder of TVSquared, said: “Japanese brands are looking at TV for performance versus simply being a vehicle for reach. In the last year, we’ve worked with dozens of Japanese advertisers to transform TV into a marketing channel that is measurable, optimisable, transparent and dynamic.

“While TV is unrivalled for brand awareness, it has also evolved into a major driver of direct response.”

More than 700 brands, agencies and networks in some 70 countries use TVSquared to get “real-time, transparent views” into TV campaign performance, make optimisations to maximise response and demonstrate return on investment.