Edinburgh start-up event to attract 1,000 to capital

The countdown is well underway for the seventh international Startup Summit, which is expected to attract 1,000 delegates to Edinburgh later this month.

The event at the city’s Assembly Rooms is sponsored by Business Gateway Edinburgh and run by entrepreneur Bruce Walker, the co-founder of FutureX. It is set to feature 30 world-class speakers and exhibitors and nine workshops.

Delegates at the summit on 31 October will have the chance to hear business stories from the likes of Alan Mahon, co-founder of Brewgooder, and Mike Welch, the founder of BlackCircles.com.

Walker said: “Startup Summit was born in Edinburgh and has grown up in this exciting and thriving community. Over the last seven years, with support from Business Gateway which we’re hugely grateful for, we have brought together some of the world’s most exciting founders and brands to share their stories to over 1,000 attendees.”

In addition to sponsoring the event Business Gateway Edinburgh will be exhibiting with 15 advisers on hand to provide information about the free resources available including mentoring, workshops and digital support.

Susan Harkins, head of Business Gateway Edinburgh, said: “Year-on-year FutureX brings a wealth of speakers and exhibitors together to the city to share best practices and advice which is invaluable at any stage of a business.

“Our focus at Business Gateway is to provide ongoing day-to-day support for start-ups and growth companies across all sectors and sizes which is why this is the perfect event for us to be sponsoring once again.”