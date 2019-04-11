Edinburgh’s Topolytics at forefront of circular economy

Edinburgh waste analytics company Topolytics has been selected by Google and SAP as one of the top five circular economy technologies globally.

The Circular Economy 2030 Contest, organised by the two tech giants, set out to find the best revenue-generating ideas that can unlock trillions of dollars of new economic output. The contest received more than 200 applications globally.

Topolytics founder Michael Groves said: “I’m delighted that our proposition has been recognised by two titans of the tech world.

“Topolytics uses cloud technology, big data management, mapping and AI to improve the outcomes for waste producers and waste processors. This is therefore a natural fit for the range of technologies developed and deployed by Google and SAP.”

Topolytics and four other ideas are being showcased at the Google Cloud 19 conference in San Francisco.