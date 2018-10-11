Edinburgh’s Premier Punt Group in ‘milestone’ makeover

Edinburgh-based fantasy sports operator Premier Punt Group has hailed a makeover and change of name as a significant milestone for the business as it prepares to scale-up and tap into the US market.

The firm said its new identity, logo and website completed its evolution into business-to-business (B2B) games provider Incentive Games, which it will now be known as.

The new branding reflects the shift away from developing various applications solely for the gambling industry into a wider reaching B2B games provider.

Incentive said it would be creating “accessible and immersive” apps that will allow businesses to acquire customers “at a fraction of the industry cost” while monetising their existing customer bases more effectively.

Chief executive John Gordon said: “We took this opportunity to rebrand based on the success and market penetration we achieved as Premier Punt Group.

“We realised that our solutions are much more widely applicable than we first thought. Our mission is simple – we want to change the way that businesses do business by revealing the hidden potential of their existing and future customer base.

“Our rebranding package represents a sharp new visual identity which encapsulates this goal and we are very excited to be scaling up our operations in a big way over the next year to align with our ambitions.”

Bookmaker industry veteran and key advisor to the firm, Victor Chandler, added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Incentive Games and this rebrand marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution, redefining who they are while capturing their core values and future strategy.

“Incentive are looking forward to expanding their team throughout this year so that they can use this new identity as a foundation to enter a diverse range of markets.”