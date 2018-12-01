Edinburgh’s Jumpstart nets Lancashire deal

Jumpstart, the Edinburgh-headquartered research and development (R&D) tax credit specialist, has bolstered its presence south of the Border after signing a partnership deal to support Lancashire’s digital economy.

The firm has agreed a tie-up with Digital Lancashire, an organisation which represents some 800 digital and technology-based companies across the north west of England county.

Jumpstart’s team from its Manchester office will support the initiative, working together with specialist staff throughout the UK.

Formed three years ago by a group of business owners with the support of the local county council, Digital Lancashire has become the industry trade body for the area’s fast growing digital sector.

Mark Twaite, head of communications at Digital Lancashire, said: “This partnership will add real value for our members by raising awareness of the financial benefits available through the tax system for companies investing in research and development.”

Jumpstart’s north west of England business development manager, Russell McGrath, said: “We’re delighted to announce this new partnership with Digital Lancashire which is designed to help the sector continue to thrive by focusing on innovation.

“We will work closely with member companies to ensure they are aware of the benefits offered by research and development tax credits which can help them fund their investment in innovation, making them more competitive,” he added.