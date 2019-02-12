Edinburgh’s Commsworld rings up record year for revenues

Commsworld, the Edinburgh-headquartered telecoms and network provider, has dialled up revenues of more than £20 million, marking its most successful year to date.

The firm, which was established in 1994 and also has offices in Aberdeen and Glasgow, has been cashing in on soaring demand for high-speed internet access and centralised cloud-computing services.

As well as seeing its annual revenues push through the £20 million mark, an increase of 41 per cent on the previous year, the business has enjoyed a threefold hike in profits.

Ricky Nicol, Commsworld’s chief executive, said: “It’s been an outstanding year for us and as ever, our growth and success has largely come from the support and strong relationships we have with our customers.

“I have always seen Commsworld as an innovator and disruptor in the telecoms market that has for so long been crying out for transformation.

“The larger organisations have dominated for so long but we’re now seeing that customers want more than the status quo and we have been able to fill the gap.

“We’re seeing that now with all manner of potential clients, from the smallest to the biggest – and a flying start to 2019 has seen us secure a multi-year, multi-million pound contract with a FTSE 100 company based in England.”

The firm won the £30m contract to become a key provider within the seven-year information and communication technology (ICT) contract with Glasgow City Council and CGI.

Commsworld said it will deliver a “greatly enhanced” wide area network of ultra-fast, pure-fibre connectivity with voice communication capability to “revolutionise” the city’s schools, libraries and other council buildings.