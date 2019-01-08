Edinburgh life sciences firm Caritas in ‘landmark’ tie-up

An Edinburgh-based life sciences business that was launched less than two years ago has signed a “landmark” agreement with an Indian company to enable it to run specialist clinical trials across south-east Asia.

Caritas Neuro Solutions has struck the partnership deal with Mumbai-based Innvocept Solutions as part of its strategy to become a world leader in mental health and neurology research.

The capital firm is now able to run full-service pharmaceutical and biotechnology clinical trials across the globe with staff based throughout India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore in addition to existing capabilities across Europe.

Caritas, which launched in April 2017, is one of the world’s first commercial clinical research organisations to specialise solely in neurological diseases and also a first in running the company in a social enterprise-style business model.T he company’s profits are re-invested into running academic trials in mental health and mindset studies on behalf of charities and public sector organisations.

Chief executive Leigh Fell said: “I am delighted that we have managed to make this partnership work as both companies share the same values of compassion, collaboration and integrity.

“Our skillsets complement each other and together we’ll be able to make a much more significant impact and really change lives.”