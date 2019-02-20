Edinburgh healthtech Care Sourcer goes for growth

Scottish healthtech start-up Care Sourcer has hired a former senior director of Skyscanner as it sets its sights on scaling up the business.

Ilana Munckton, who becomes director of growth at Edinburgh-based Care Sourcer, oversaw a period of rapid expansion at the global travel search site that was acquired by China’s Ctrip for £1.4 billion in 2016.

Care Sourcer develops technology that is tackling the UK’s care crisis via the first comparison and matching site targeted at older people.

Co-founded by Andrew McGinley and Andrew Parfery in 2016, the firm has contracts in place with a number of NHS trusts and secured an £8.5 million investment round led by Legal & General and ADV last year.

McGinley, who is Care Sourcer’s chief executive, said: “We are building a world-class team at Care Sourcer and are excited to get someone as talented and with so much scale-up experience as Ilana joining us.

“We’re planning to reach 100 employees by 2020 and are looking for more start-up and scale-up experts to join our talented team – from Scotland and beyond.

“This isn’t just a key year for Care Sourcer – it’s also expected to be a transformative year for social care with the release of a social care green paper that will help to steer how care is funded in this country in the future.

“Our care-matching technology is proven to make a significant impact on the challenges in social care, and we anticipate increasing attention and investment in what is such a critical societal issue.”

Munckton added: “Care Sourcer is one of the most highly-rated tech companies in the UK, has an amazing team and is building incredible tech that is helping the lives of thousands of people.”