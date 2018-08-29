Edinburgh app creator selected for Forbes Under 30

An Edinburgh entrepreneur is “honoured” to exhibit her work at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in the US next month.

Lauren Crystal will exhibit her project collaboration app, Hassl, at the summit in Boston, Massachusetts, after it received more than 2,000 sign-ups during its first week.

The 27-year-old launched the project management tool, currently in beta stage, with Australian co-founders Mitch Furlong and James Lim.

Its goal is to “get rid of everyday work stresses” and increase productivity by replacing emails with more collaborative methods.

Crystal said: “It’s an honour to showcase our hard work and our vision to change how teams collaborate.

“It’ll be really great to represent Scotland and show we are still inventing.”

The Forbes summit has a social reach of 1.2 billion people and will feature guest speakers such as former US secretary of state John Kerry and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Speaking about the app, co-founder Mitch Furlong siad: “Most of the features have come out of hassles we were finding in everyday work life, hence the name. Our goal was deliberately kept simple: get rid of everyday work stresses.”

Crystal added: “I went to Edinburgh University and Hassl would have made my study so much easier, especially my group work and keeping on top of assignments.”