Edge Testing inks contracts totalling more than £1million

Bellshill-based Edge Testing Solutions has secured ten new contracts valued at more than £1 million in total and spanning sectors including retail, finance and education.

The multi-year contracts secured cover a variety of software testing areas, undertaken both onsite and remotely from the company’s Bellshill and Birmingham based digital test hubs.

Within the public sector, the new work is the result of gaining space on a number of key frameworks, including G-Cloud, Digital Outcomes Specialists 2 and Public Contracts Scotland.

For the private sector, expertise gained through working across a wide variety of industries has enabled the company to secure new engagements in testing financial, utility and telco based systems.

The latest contracts are among a number of developments at Edge Testing that have taken place this year, including the opening of the Birmingham digital test hub, reaching an overall headcount of 250, recruiting first trainee test analysts in the Midlands and celebrating its tenth year in business.

Edge launched the digital test hub concept in 2013 at its Bellshill base, near Glasgow – the first of its kind in the UK. It was founded to meet the requirements for a “low-cost, on-demand testing service supplied within the UK”.

The group said that the opening of a second hub, south of the Border, signalled its “continued growth and expansion across the whole of the UK”.

Chief executive and founder Brian Ferrie said: “Our strategy to provide clients with a pool of UK-based testers is paying off.

“We are growing faster than the market for software testing, and this is primarily down to the people and processes we have put in place.

“Edge Testing’s experienced management team is leading our expansion across the UK, and we are looking to continue to grow from our current base of 250 employees through the remainder of 2017 and 2018.”

The company is anticipating sales growth of more than 30 per cent in the current financial year and is forecasting £20m in revenues by 2020.

New clients include Sage, Your Housing Group, an unnamed high street retailer and a Scottish energy supplier. They add to existing clients such as the Student Loans Company and Big Lottery Fund.

The North Lanarkshire group’s own “Edge Academy” has brought more than 60 newcomers into the industry in the past four years.