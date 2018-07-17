East Kilbride tech firm Traveltek makes top hire as it embarks on growth

Traveltek, the East Kilbride-headquartered travel technology specialist, has unveiled a key hire as it looks to scale-up the business.

Kenny Millar, who is described as a “software professional with more than three decades’ experience”, has been hired as the firm’s new chief technology officer (CTO) to expand the IT team, “streamline processes” and roll out new technology. Former CTO, Richard Smith, has been appointed “chief architect”.

The changes follow 18 months of “rapid expansion” for the company, during which it has grown its workforce by more than 50 per cent, opened offices in international markets and made a series of “enhancements” to its product portfolio.

Millar, who has held senior engineering and software development roles at IT outfit Cisco Systems and online giant Amazon, said: “There is so much talent, energy and enthusiasm at Traveltek and I want to play a key role in unlocking that potential, ensuring the tech team is in the best shape possible to meet market demand.”

Kenny Picken, president and chief executive of Traveltek Group, said: “Kenny has been brought on board during Traveltek’s most ambitious growth phase in its 20-year history, which calls for new processes, a reorganisation of team structures and investment in more agile technology that will benefit our customers.

“His strong track record in software development, team leadership and steering companies through transformation will prove invaluable as we continue to expand our client base and global presence.

“In Kenny and Richard we have two tech geniuses whose strengths we can fully leverage to improve efficiencies, enhance our quality and… deliver new solutions.”