Earthbound Games nets £750k to self-publish game

Dundee-based games developer Earthbound Games has successfully secured £750,000 in equity funding to self-publish a new product.

The finance will support the development and distribution of its flagship PC game, Axiom Soccer, which launches next year.

Video games are conventionally developed, marketed and distributed in partnership with a publisher, but the company has sought external funding to self-publish Axiom Soccer to “directly connect with the players”.

Earthbound Games raised the funds through a number of individuals with a track record of investing in the games and technology industries, including its board director Neil Heywood and the chairman of Glasgow-based software firm Dimensional Imaging, Tim Christian.

CEO Chris Stamp said: “We’ve put the publishers to the back of the equation with Axiom Soccer. That’s allowed us to take a truly player-first approach and connect the development of the game with our community.”

Board director Heywood added: “Equity funding and self-publishing isn’t the traditional way to make and distribute high-quality PC games. But if you’ve got a great game, there’s an opportunity to create a community, by communicating directly with the players.

“With Axiom Soccer, we’re doing something new with our approach to funding and publishing, and with some of the interactive features we’re developing.

“That’s meant we could attract support from a number of backers who are already involved with and enthusiastic about the industry. We all believe that Axiom Soccer is going to be a great success.”